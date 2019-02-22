Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour

Peter Frampton is the latest classic rock icon to announce that his next tour will be his last. A extensive arena and amphitheater farewell tour – which will feature Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening as the opening act most nights – kicks off June 18th at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma and wraps up October 12th at the Concord Pavilion in San Francisco, California.

Frampton first came to fame as the frontman of the Sixties psychedelic band the Herd and then as the guitarist in the early Seventies rock band Humble Pie. He went solo in 1972, but struggled to find a mass audience until his 1976 live album Frampton Comes Alive! hit Number One on the album charts and produced the massive hit singles “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”

The success was relatively short-lived since he followed it up with the underwhelming I’m In You in 1977 and the notoriously awful Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band movie musical in 1978. By the dawn of MTV in 1981 he was dismissed as a has-been by much of the industry. Things took a turn in 1987 when his childhood friend David Bowie invited him to play guitar on his LP Never Let Me Down and the supporting Glass Spider tour. It put Frampton back in front of a huge audience and helped him slowly re-start his solo career. And while many of his new albums failed to chart, his concerts began drawing large crowds to his shows again. In 2011, he re-released Frampton Comes Alive! as a deluxe edition and played it straight tour on a long tour.

Peter Frampton Finale Tour Dates

June 18 — Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

June 20 — Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

June 22 — Montgomery, AL @ Wind Creek Casino & Hotel

June 23 — Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

June 26 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

June 27 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 29 — Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

June 30 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

July 3 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 5 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Fest- Place des Arts: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

July 7 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 9 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

July 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 13 — Stayner, ON @ Roxodus Music Festival

July 23 — Traverse City, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts-Kresge Auditorium

July 25 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 26 — Morgantown, WV @ MountainFest Motorcycle Rally

July 28 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 29 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

July 31 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

August 4 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 5 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 8 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park

August 16-21 — Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean

August 30 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 1 — Albany, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 2 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 4 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 6 — Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

September 7 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

September 10 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 14 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 21 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 22 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 24 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort & Casino

September 26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino

September 29 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit

October 2 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

October 3 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 5 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 6 — Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion

October 9 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 10 — Portland, OR @ Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom

October 12 — San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion