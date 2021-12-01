 Peter Dinklage, Aaron and Bryce Dessner Perform 'Your Name' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
Peter Dinklage Joins Aaron and Bryce Dessner to Perform ‘Your Name’ on ‘Colbert’

The song is from upcoming musical film Cyrano

Peter Dinklage appeared on The Late Show with Aaron and Bryce Dessner to perform “Your Name,” a song from the actor’s upcoming film Cyrano. The film, directed by Joe Wright, is adaptation of a stage musical written by Dinklage’s wife Erica Schmidt.

“Your Name,” which appears in the film sung by Dinklage, was composed by the Dessner brothers, with lyrics by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser. For the late night performance, Dinklage and the musicians were joined by a string quartet.

Dinklage also sat down with host Stephen Colbert to discuss the role and how it compares with his work as Tyrion on Game of Thrones.

Cyrano, which also stars Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison, Jr., is in theaters December 31st. The film’s soundtrack, which features the cast singing and Glen Hansard along with music from the London Symphony Orchestra and pianist Vikingur Ólafsson, arrives on December 10th via Decca.

Berninger told Rolling Stone about the process of writing for each of the characters in the film. “I think they are all lost in themselves,” he said. “They’re all lost in their own images of themselves, and they’re unable to see anyone else as honestly as who they really are because they’re not being honest with themselves. I think that, for me, was what I was always writing about.”

