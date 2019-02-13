×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Watch Backstreet Boys Sing to Shania Twain in Vegas Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear ‘We Shall Overcome’ From Brand-New Career-Spanning Pete Seeger Box Set

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock (1921648b)Pete Seeger'Sunday Night at the London Palladium' TV Programme, Britain - 03 Oct 1965

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock (1921648b) Pete Seeger 'Sunday Night at the London Palladium' TV Programme, Britain - 03 Oct 1965

ITV/REX/Shutterstock

One of the most comprehensive Pete Seeger collections will be released this May, on what would have been the singer and activist’s 100th birthday.

Titled Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, the six-cd set, which includes 20 previously unreleased recordings, will be accompanied by a 200 page book. The album was co-produced by Jeff Place and Robert Santelli, who have already compiled similarly exhaustive collections for fellow American icons Lead Belly and Woody Guthrie.

Seeger, who died in 2014 at the age of 94, was one of the single-most foundational and influential American folk artists and popularizers of the 20th century. Both his renditions of American folk standards and his topical songs became cornerstones of the folk revival of the late 50’s and early 60’s. Recordings of many of those latter originals, including “Black and White,” “UAW-CIO” and “One Grain of Sand,” will be included in the forthcoming release.

Smithsonian Folkways’ Seeger compilation will include a cross-section live recordings, collaborations, unheard rarities and a mix of his most well known standards and originals, including “Turn Turn Turn,” “We Shall Overcome,” “Barbara Allen” and “Kumbaya.”

Listen below to the recording of “We Shall Overcome” included in the upcoming release.

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection will be in stores on May 3rd.

In This Article: Pete Seeger

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad