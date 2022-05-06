Pete Davidson Spills What It’s Like Dealing with Kanye West’s Bullsh-t

Pete Davidson has undoubtedly had a “really weird year,” and much thanks to Ye. On Thursday night, the comedian performed a standup routine as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles and addressed what it’s been like to be the target of Kanye West’s ire after he started dating Kim Kardashian.

“I had an AIDS scare this year. Yeah, I did. And you’re like, ‘Pete, Wow. What’s going on in your life? Are you sharing needles? You’re doing heroin? You have tons of unprotected sex?” Davidson started. “No, Kanye told me I had AIDS and he’s a genius. I was like, ‘Oh fuck.’ I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.”

Davidson said he went to get checked for the sexually transmitted disease and it “turns out I don’t have AIDS. I just look like I have it.” The comedian joked that John Mulaney called him and encouraged him to “spread a rumor that [West] has polio,” since accusing someone of having AIDS seems like a pretty outdated dig.

“It’s been a really weird thing to go through,” said Davidson about the lack of advice he’s gotten on how to approach the situation. “People try to give you advice but even friends that are older than me are like, ‘I don’t know. He looks pretty mad, bro. Good luck! Sorry. Here if you need.’ “

He also said people have asked him whether he’s offended that his friend Jack Harlow was featured on West’s “Louis Bags” from Donda 2.

“They’re like, ‘How does that make you feel? Does that bother you? Does that get under your skin?’ And I’m like, ‘No, he’s a rapper.’ That’s his field. That’s what they do. It doesn’t hurt my feelings,” he said. “It would hurt my feelings if I saw Bill Burr at Sunday Service.”

West spent much of early 2022 attacking the comedian on social media for his relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. He claimed Davidson texted him while “in bed with my wife“; expressed his “concern” that Davidson would hook Kardashian on drugs; dropped a claymation video where West decapitates the comedian; and made another video for the same song where Davidson gets beaten up. Kanye really has it out for Pete.

The standup routine comes several days after Davidson attended the Met Gala alongside Kardashian, who sported the same dress Marilyn Monroe wore when singing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy.