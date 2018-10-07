Watch Pete Davidson Slam Kanye West for Pro-Trump ‘SNL’ Rant on Weekend Update

A week after Kanye West hijacked Saturday Night Live and held the cast “hostage” by delivering a pro-Trump rant during his show-ending musical performance, Pete Davidson appeared on Weekend Update to slam the rapper.

“What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” Davidson said, adding that he was speaking on behalf of the cast because he’s the “crazy” SNL member and “we know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now.”

“Then Kanye said that Democrats broke up black families with welfare and that slavery’s not real,” Davidson said. “You know how wrong about politics you need to be for like me to notice? Do you know how annoying that is? Like Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”

Davidson also took issue with West declaring that “this is the real me. I’m off the meds.” “Take ’em! There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on them, they’re great,” Davidson said. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

The comedian then unveiled his own version of the MAGA hat – Make Kanye 2006 Again – and asked aloud, “Where’s that album?,” a reference to West’s promised September 29th release of Yandhi; the album instead shifted to Black Friday, November 23rd.