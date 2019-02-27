Pete Davidson Boots ‘F-ckface’ Heckler From Stand-Up Gig After Mac Miller Reference

Pete Davidson kicked out a heckler from a stand-up show on Monday after the audience member yelled out an inappropriate reference to late rapper Mac Miller. The Saturday Night Live cast member opened a joke at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey by saying, “My friend died in my apartment.” The heckler fired back, “Mac Miller?”

Miller, who died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2018 at age 26, dated Davidson’s ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, prior to the comedian’s relationship with the singer.

In audio from the show obtained by TMZ, Davidson pauses the performance in order for the venue’s security to identify the audience member in question and remove him. “I’ll wait,” he tells the crowd, calling the heckler a “fuckface.” “I will not continue until that kid’s gone … I’ll leave, so if you want the show to continue, call out the person who did it … I’m not gonna deal with that shit at my show.”

Davidson calmly waits until the audience points out the individual and security escorts him out. The comedian even insists that the club give him his money back. After an awkward stretch, the SNL star manages to segue back into comedy: “Hey, who here fucks?” he asks the crowd. “I wish I was Dane Cook—he would know how to get out of this.”