Pete Davidson Got ‘Kim’ Branded on His Chest. She Thinks It’s ‘So Cute’

When Dave Sirus leaked text messages from Pete Davidson to Kanye West — including a photo in which the comedian is shirtless in bed — fans noticed that the SNL star seemed to have the word “Kim” tattooed on his chest. Well, turns out it’s not a tattoo. It’s a scar. Because he got his girlfriend’s first name branded on him.

Kim Kardashian appeared on Wednesday’s The Ellen Show and discussed her now-Instagram-official relationship with Davidson. She shared how lovey-dovey things were going and how much she wishes she could share “the cutest pictures of us” but doesn’t want to seem desperate. (“I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are!” she said.)

She also addressed the multiple tattoos — yes, multiple — that Davidson has dedicated to his girlfriend. But the “Kim” one? That’s not a tattoo. It’s a brand. “Like a,” Kardashian said, making a motion with her hands. “Like a branding.”

“He wanted to do something that was really different. The first tattoo he got, I was like ‘Oh so cute! Thank you.’ The second, whatever. ‘That’s so cute.’ But that’s what tattoo people do. They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life,” explained Kardashian. (Let us recall the ancient Kardashian proverb for never getting tatted: “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”)

Answering Ellen DeGeneres’ questions, Kardashian explained that his tattoos were “cutesy things,” such as one that says, “My girl is a lawyer.” As for the brand? “I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t get rid of.’ He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats so he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up. I just wanted it there as a scar on me…’ ” Kardashian explained. “It’s so cute, guys.”

Davidson and Kardashian started dating in late fall after being spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm. Ever since, Kardashian’s ex-husband West — with whom she shares four children — has been making public attempts to win her back. She was declared legally single earlier this month. West has aimed his ire toward Davidson, even making him the subject of a violent claymation music video where he’s killed.

Earlier on Wednesday, West shared a Breitbart news clip about Davidson’s racy standup, writing, “Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children.” West then attacked Davidson over his recent absences from Saturday Night Live, suggesting it was because he “had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet” — not because Davidson has been filming a new movie, The Home, as has been widely reported. “You not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you,” West concluded. “Apologize to your family for being in your family.”