Watch Pete Davidson’s Videos for ‘Drake Song,’ ‘Andre 2000’ From ‘SNL at Home’

Comedian drops pair of homemade music videos for socially distanced episode

Pete Davidson provided a pair of homemade music videos, “Drake Song” and “Andre 2000,” for the first Saturday Night Live at Home episode.

On “Drake Song,” as the title suggests, Davidson offers his own pastiche of a Drake song, even employing the dance from the Toronto rapper’s quarantine-made hit “Toosie Slide.” “This is a Drake song, I miss my ex, this is a Drake song,” Davidson sings on the chorus. “Number One on the Billboard.”

Davidson later raps, “I’d be with you, but this is an obstacle / It’s just not physically possible. Like Mission: Impossible, I’m Tom Cruise / Don’t wanna be losing you, I’d take a cruise in you / Penelope Cruz-in’ too / “I’m a tough guy, but my heart takes bruises too.”

“Drake Song” concludes by noting that the video was directed by “Pete’s Mom,” as Davidson is holed up in his native Staten Island during the stay home order.

Davidson’s “Andre 2000” was not an ode to the OutKast rapper, but instead found the SNL star poking fun at rappers who flash cash in their music videos. “I got $2,000 / It looks like a lot in the video / But it’s only $2,000,” he raps.

Drake, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live

