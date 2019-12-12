Mayor Pete to Lizzo: ‘I’m 100 Percent That Nominee’

Lizzo and Pete Buttigieg found themselves breathing the same air during an appearance on CBS This Morning Thursday, during which the Democratic presidential hopeful partook in the time-honored tradition of politicians awkwardly quoting pop songs.

When host Gayle King prompted Buttigieg with the question of whether or not he’d recently had a DNA test — an obvious reference to the famous line in Lizzo’s breakout hit “Truth Hurts” — the South Bend mayor replied, “Yes, and I am 100 percent that… nominee.” Right before he said “nominee,” though, a flustered Lizzo tried to get him to stop, thinking he might complete the actual lyric, “I’m 100 percent that bitch.”

While Lizzo cheekily fanned herself in relief at Mayor Pete’s word choice, it’s unclear whether or not she actually agreed with his assessment (her seemingly ice cold stare in the photo Buttigieg posted to Instagram speaks volumes). Lizzo hasn’t officially endorsed anyone, but she talks politics regularly on Twitter and has spoken of her deep admiration for Barack and Michelle Obama. After the former president put her song “Juice” on his Summer 2019 playlist, Lizzo tweeted, “We’re friends now I don’t make the rules!”

As for the 2020 election, back in August, Lizzo showed some support for both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren without actually naming either of them as her preferred candidate. She called Warren a “dope candidate” and defended Sanders against claims that he was too old to be president, noting President Donald Trump is 73 and it was time to “drop the ageism shit and just listen to what he’s got to say” (both tweets, interestingly, have since been deleted, although they’re archived on The Hill). Lizzo ultimately described both tweets as not an endorsement but “a call to action for us to focus and get unified as a party.”