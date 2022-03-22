 Hear Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys Collaborate on New Single 'Purple Zone' - Rolling Stone
Hear Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys Collaborate on New Single ‘Purple Zone’

The song will appear on Soft Cell’s forthcoming album Happiness Not Included

Soft Cell have teamed up with Pet Shop Boys for a new song, “Purple Zone,” along with a vibrant music video for the track. The song will appear on Soft Cell’s fifth studio album Happiness Not Included, out May 6.

The collaboration came out of a Soft Cell concert in London, which Pet Shop Boys attended. The group was initially meant to remix “Purple Zone,” their favorite number during the concert, but it evolved into a full collaboration.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song,” Pet Shop Boys noted in a statement. Soft Cell’s Marc Almond added, “Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them.”

Along with streaming, “Purple Zone” will be released on CD and 12”. The CD  features Soft Cell’s take on the X-Ray Spex cult classic “The Day The World Turned Day-Glo” and the Manhattan Clique remix of “Purple Zone,” while the 12” includes a selection of mixes by Pet Shop Boys.

Happiness Not Included is Soft Cell’s first new LP in 20 years. The album was originally set for release in February, but was delayed to May.

