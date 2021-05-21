Pet Shop Boys Release 10-Minute Orchestral Song ‘Cricket Wife’

Pet Shop Boys have released their new song “Cricket Wife,” a 10-minute track the duo recorded while under lockdown in 2020.

The track was originally conceived as an instrumental work composed by Pet Shop Boys’ Chris Lowe, with Neil Tennant adding the lyrics — based on a poem he had written — and vocals, with both members recording their contributions from their own homes.

Additionally, Pet Shop Boys have digitally released the “lockdown version” of their classic “West End Girls,” which the duo recorded in June 2020. “Cricket Girl” and the new take on “West End Girls” were previously only available on CD as part of the Pet Shop Boys’ yearly hardback publication Annually.

Friday also marks the digital debut of the duo My Beautiful Launderette EP, featuring four pieces of incidental music and two songs written by Tennant and Lowe for the stage version of the British film of the same name.

In September, Pet Shop Boys will join New Order on the rescheduled Unity Tour, which was originally scheduled for fall 2020 but will now kick off September 18th in Toronto and conclude with two nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Ball on October 15th and 16th.