Pet Shop Boys Preview New Album ‘Hotspot’ With ‘Burning the heather’

Pet Shop Boys will release their 14th album, Hotspot, on January 24th, 2020. The album, produced by Stuart Price, features 10 new songs written by band members Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe. The band has released a radio edit of one of the new tracks, “Burning the heather” which features Bernard Butler on guitar.

Hotspot follows Pet Shop Boys’ 2016 album Super, which featured single “The Pop Kids” and appeared on Rolling Stone‘s 20 Best Pop Albums of 2016 list. The new album is available for preorder now.

The band have also announced a tour of the U.K. and Europe for May and June 2020. The tour, dubbed “Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live,” kicks off May 1st at Berlin’s Mercedes Benz Arena and includes stops in London, Glasgow and Stockholm. More worldwide dates will be announced soon. The tour’s ticket presale begins November 20th for most dates, with a few shows already on sale.

Hotspot Tracklisting:

1. Will-o-the-wisp

2. You are the one

3. Happy people

4. Dreamland (featuring Years & Years)

5. Hoping for a miracle

6. I don’t wanna

7. Monkey business

8. Only the dark

9. Burning the heather

10. Wedding in Berlin