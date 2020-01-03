Pet Shop Boys Hit the Dance Floor, Break Hearts on New Song ‘Monkey Business’

Synth-pop stalwarts the Pet Shop Boys unveiled an infectious new rug-cutter, “Monkey Business,” set to appear on their upcoming album, Hotspot, out January 24th.

The track finds the duo fusing their classic synth sound with elements that seem expertly sourced from a vintage Giorgio Moroder disco track: a thumping four-on-the-floor, dramatic string swipes, lush horns and — for good measure — vocoder-laced vocals. The lyrics boast a delightful energy as well, with Neil Tennet singing, “Bring me margaritas/Champagne and red wine/We’re gonna have a party/Where we all cross the line/I’m looking for monkey business.”

In a statement, Tennet and Chris Lowe said of the song, “We’ve actually written, almost for the first time in our career, a groove song.”

The Pet Shop Boys will release a full “Monkey Business” single February 7th on CD, digital and 12-inch vinyl. Along with the original track, it will feature two remixes of “Monkey Business” — from Prins Thomas and DJ Friend Within — as well as another new song, “At Rock Bottom.”

“Monkey Business” marks the third offering from Hotspot, following “Burning the Heather” and “Dreamland,” featuring Years and Years. Hotspot marks the Pet Shop Boys’ 14th studio album and follows their 2016 LP, Super.