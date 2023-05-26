Peso Pluma Stands Strong on His Own with First Solo Single After Whirlwind Year

Peso Pluma is over love on his new single “Bye.” On Friday, the singer released the poignant track, marking his first release without a featured artist in nearly a year since blowing up with “Ella Baila Sola,” his breakout song with Eslabón Armado.

Backed by the tololoche, Peso sings about “distracting himself with princesses” drinking wine to get rid of the feeling of loneliness. “The pain slowly disappeared/You and I, our story has ended,” he sings. “I know it was for the best of us two.”

Earlier this week, Peso teased the single on TikTok, sharing a video of himself lip-syncing the lyrics of the song as Mexican TV personality Dania Méndez — who’s set to be in the video for the song — is seen relaxing at the pool. (Méndez posted a video of herself writing the word “Bye” in the sand of a Dominican Republic beach while using Peso’s song in the background.)

Over the last few months, Peso Pluma has been on a rapid rise, dominating charts with collaborations like “La Bebé” with Yng Lvcas and “Ella Baila Sola.” He’s also collaborated with Eladio Carrión, Jasiel Nuñez, Junior H, Blessd, and Becky G. (He also joined the singer at Coachella to perform “Chanel.”)

The new single comes about a week after he added new dates to his previously announced Doble P Tou, and about a month after launching his label Doble P Records.

“It has always been a dream of mine — and the whole Peso Pluma family — to go on tour in the U.S. and I definitely didn’t expect it to happen so soon,” he told Rolling Stone. “But I am looking forward to connecting with my fans in every city and getting to experience every moment of this with them.”