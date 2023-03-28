Rising Corridos Tumbados Star Peso Pluma Plots First-Ever U.S. Tour

Peso Pluma is bringing his tuba-backed corrido hits on the road this summer. On Tuesday the Mexican crooner revealed to Rolling Stone that he’ll be heading on his first-ever tour across the U.S. this summer.

“It has always been a dream of mine — and the whole Peso Pluma family — to go on tour in the U.S. and I definitely didn’t expect it to happen so soon,” he tells Rolling Stone. “But I am looking forward to connecting with my fans in every city and getting to experience every moment of this with them.”

Along with a one-off show in Ontario, California this April, he’ll hit the road this July with stops in cities like Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Phoenix. He’ll also perform in Brooklyn, San Antonio, and San Jose. “We have a great show planned, lots of new music on the way, exciting collaborations, and showing everyone what the Double P is made of,” he says.

The new tour will celebrate his past releases, which include his 2022 EP Sembrando and 2021 album Efectos Secundarios. He’s also dropped a number of collaborative singles in the last two years, among them two smash hits with Natanael Cano called “PRC” and “AMG.” After blowing up in Mexico, the Guadalajara-born musician has also worked with the likes of Eslabon Armado, Ovy on the Drums, Nicky Nicole, and Junior H.

Peso Pluma recently spoke to Billboard about his rapid ascent to stardom, and how he started writing songs in his a diary as a kid, saying it took him “a while to assimilate to what was happening.”

"Ever since I was a kid, I would write down my emotions because it was like therapy for me," he said. "I used to have a diary and my friends would make fun of me — because that's considered 'girly' — but it worked for me. That's where I'd write how I was feeling, then I realized some stuff would rhyme. I kept practicing and became better with time."

Peso Pluma 2023 Tour

April 8 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

July 7 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

July 8 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

July 14 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

July 15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

July 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

July 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena

July 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

July 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

July 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 4 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

Aug. 5 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Aug. 19 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Aug. 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sept. 8 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Sept. 9 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Sept. 15 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Sept. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Center

Sept. 22 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept. 23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Sept. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 6 – Anaheim, CA @ Theatre at Honda Center