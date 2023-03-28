Rising Corridos Tumbados Star Peso Pluma Plots First-Ever U.S. Tour
Peso Pluma is bringing his tuba-backed corrido hits on the road this summer. On Tuesday the Mexican crooner revealed to Rolling Stone that he’ll be heading on his first-ever tour across the U.S. this summer.
“It has always been a dream of mine — and the whole Peso Pluma family — to go on tour in the U.S. and I definitely didn’t expect it to happen so soon,” he tells Rolling Stone. “But I am looking forward to connecting with my fans in every city and getting to experience every moment of this with them.”
Along with a one-off show in Ontario, California this April, he’ll hit the road this July with stops in cities like Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Phoenix. He’ll also perform in Brooklyn, San Antonio, and San Jose. “We have a great show planned, lots of new music on the way, exciting collaborations, and showing everyone what the Double P is made of,” he says.
The new tour will celebrate his past releases, which include his 2022 EP Sembrando and 2021 album Efectos Secundarios. He’s also dropped a number of collaborative singles in the last two years, among them two smash hits with Natanael Cano called “PRC” and “AMG.” After blowing up in Mexico, the Guadalajara-born musician has also worked with the likes of Eslabon Armado, Ovy on the Drums, Nicky Nicole, and Junior H.
Peso Pluma recently spoke to Billboard about his rapid ascent to stardom, and how he started writing songs in his a diary as a kid, saying it took him “a while to assimilate to what was happening.”
“Ever since I was a kid, I would write down my emotions because it was like therapy for me,” he said. “I used to have a diary and my friends would make fun of me — because that’s considered ‘girly’ — but it worked for me. That’s where I’d write how I was feeling, then I realized some stuff would rhyme. I kept practicing and became better with time.”
Peso Pluma 2023 Tour
April 8 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
July 7 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
July 8 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
July 14 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
July 15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
July 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
July 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena
July 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater
July 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
July 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 4 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
Aug. 5 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
Aug. 19 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Aug. 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Sept. 8 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
Sept. 9 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Sept. 15 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
Sept. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Center
Sept. 22 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sept. 23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Sept. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 6 – Anaheim, CA @ Theatre at Honda Center
