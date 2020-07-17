Perry Farrell to Release 35-Year Retrospective Box Set

Perry Farrell — the frontman for Jane’s Addiction, Porno for Pyros and Satellite Party — has announced Perry Farrell: The Glitz; The Glamour, a nine-vinyl box set that will take a retrospective look at Farrell’s prolific 35-year-long career.

The box set’s 68 tracks cover rarities and early recordings of Farrell’s, including “Ho Ka Hey,” a song from his first band Psi Com that was originally released in 1985 as part of a five-track EP. Taking inspiration from Joy Division and Siouxsie and the Banshees, Farrell recorded the post-punk tune just prior to the formation of Jane’s Addiction; it showcases Farrell’s early involvement in the alternative rock scene.

In addition to the vinyl recordings, the box set will include a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from Kind Heaven and three brand-new previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a photographic memoirs hardcover book, a bandana and two exclusive Zoltar prints. The box set will also be available as a limited streamable download, with preorders beginning August 7th.

Other highlights include an unearthed recording of the Doors’ Jim Morrison, written and recorded with Starcrawler, and 11 commissioned remixes from and collaborations with Maceo Plex, Groove Armada, UNKLE, Solomun, Booka Shade, Richard Norris, Francois K and the Avalanches.