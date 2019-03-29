×
Rolling Stone
Perry Farrell Takes on Strongmen in New Song ‘Pirate Punk Politician’

Track will appear on Jane’s Addiction frontman’s first solo album in 18 years, Kind Heaven

Perry Farrell unveiled a scorching new protest song, “Pirate Punk Politician,” which will appear on the Jane’s Addiction frontman’s new album, Kind Heaven, out June 7th via BMG.

“Pirate Punk Politician” is an indictment of the rise of autocratic rulers around the globe, with Farrell calling it “a good old fashioned protest song about today’s strongmen and their tactics of oppression.” The track moves between eerie, industrial synths and slamming guitar riffs that recall Rage Against the Machine at their most devastating.

Kind Heaven, which is available to pre-order, marks Farrell’s first solo album in 18 years, following 2001’s Song Yet to Be Sung. Farrell recorded the new album with an array of musicians that would make up the Kind Heaven Orchestra, including David Bowie’s longtime collaborator, Tony Visconti, who co-produced the album. The LP also features contributions from the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, the Cars’ Elliott Easton and Dhani Harrison.

Farrell will embark on a North American tour in support of Kind Heaven June 7th at City Winery in New York City. The run wraps June 25th at the Mod Club in Toronto, Ontario, though Ferrell and the Kind Heaven Orchestra will also perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago, August 4th. Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale April 5th at 10 a.m. local time and include a digital download code for Kind Heaven.

Perry Farrell Tour Dates

June 7 – New York, NY @ City Winery
June 8 – New York, NY @ City Winery
June 10 – Boston, MA @ City Winery
June 11 – Boston, MA @ City Winery
June 14 – New York, NY @ City Winery
June 15 – New York, NY @ City Winery
June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
June 19 – Washington DC @ City Winery
June 21 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
June 22 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
June 24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
June 25 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

Kind Heaven Track List

1. “(red, white, and blue) Cheerfulness”
2. “Pirate Punk Politician”
3. “Snakes Have Many Hips”
4. “Machine Girl”
5. “One”
6. “Where Have You Been All My Life”
7. “More Than I Could Bear”
8. “Spend The Body”
9. “Let’s All Pray For This World”

