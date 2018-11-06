Perry Farrell Announces New Solo Band: The Kind Heaven Orchestra

Perry Farrell will debut a new solo band, the Kind Heaven Orchestra, at a Los Angeles gig later this month. He’s named the ensemble after his upcoming album, Kind Heaven, which is due out in 2019 and will be the singer’s first solo material in 18 years.

The lineup includes former Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Chamberlain and bassist Chris Cheney and keyboardist Matt Rohde, both of whom plays with Farrell in Jane’s Addiction and guitarist Nick Maybury, as well as Farrell’s wife, Etty, on vocals. The album will also feature appearances by Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Dhani Harrison, the Cars’ guitarist Elliot Easton and the Foo Fighters’ drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Farrell co-produced the record with Tony Visconti (David Bowie, Morrissey).

The concert will take place at the Teragram Ballroom on November 30th as part of the first-ever Bill Graham Festival of Lights. Tickets for the gig go on sale this coming Friday at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster. Dhani Harrison and Palms Station will also be on the bill.

The band will then play another Festival of Lights show at San Francisco’s Fillmore on December 2nd.

Kind Heaven is also the name of the “immersive entertainment” that Farrell plans to open in Las Vegas next year. He developed the $90 million project with Caesars Entertainment and Immersive Artistry’s Cary Granat, according to Billboard. It will feature film and holographic effects to recreate urban areas and places of worship in Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal and Hong Kong.

“I describe it as an immersive entertainment complex,” Farrell told Billboard. “It doesn’t have chairs like a traditional theater. We have stages within the complex for music and other types of entertainment, but you’re basically walking through a 90-minute show rooted in mythology and original content. When you’re within the complex, you’re free to roam around and discover hidden alleyways, visit nightclubs and eat from Hong Kong–style street food vendors. There will be improvisational actors, musicians, acrobats and comedians, combining elements of sensuality and espionage into an experience that will be a first of its kind.”