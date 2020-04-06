 City Winery Taps Max Weinberg, Perry Farrell for 'Downtown Seder' - Rolling Stone
Perry Farrell, Max Weinberg, Lewis Black Set for City Winery ‘Downtown Seder’ Livestream

20th annual event promises “an ancient dinner party that transcends religion and provokes new thinking in a world hungry for order”

Jon Blistein

City Winery will livestream its 20th annual Passover variety show, Downtown Seder, Monday, April 6th, with appearances from Perry Farrell, Max Weinberg, Lewis Black and more. The show will start at 6 p.m. ET and will be available to stream via the City Winery website.

The show will loosely fit the contours of a traditional Passover Seder: For instance, Black will discuss the meaning of the bitter herbs, congressman Jerry Nadler will ask the four questions and Farrell and comedian Judy Gold will perform their own personal takes on the Passover staple song, “Dayenu.”

Furthermore, the lineup boasts Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza and folkie Peter Yarrow “singing hits from the Exodus,” comedian Seth Herzog running down the 10 plagues and Arrested Development‘s Speech discussing redemption. There will also be appearances from former senator Al Franken, comedians Sandra Bernhard and Joel Chasnoff, beloved manager and “super mensch” Shep Gordon and sex therapist Dr. Ruth.

The full lineup is available on the City Winery site, which offers this additional teaser: “More than 20 artists, thinkers and entertainers will join live in this unprecedented gathering as we wander together through the quarantine desert; an ancient dinner party that transcends religion and provokes new thinking in a world hungry for order.”

