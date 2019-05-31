Hear Perry Farrell’s New Kind Heaven Orchestra Song ‘Machine Girl’

Perry Farrell and his Kind Heaven Orchestra shared their new song “Machine Girl,” the latest track off the new project’s upcoming LP Kind Heaven. The soaring electro rocker features vocals by the singer’s wife Etty Lau Farrell and “tells the story of a modern day love affair.” Farrell previously unveiled “Pirate Punk Politician” from Kind Heaven, which marks the Jane’s Addiction singer’s first solo album since 2001’s Song Yet to Be Sung.

Kind Heaven, due out June 7th, features appearances by Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Dhani Harrison and the Foo Fighters’ drummer, Taylor Hawkins, while the Kind Heaven Orchestra boasts former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlain, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Cheney, Etty Lau Farrell and more. Farrell co-produced the record alongside Tony Visconti (David Bowie, Morrissey).

Additionally, Farrell and the Kind Heaven Orchestra will embark on a tour of City Wineries and other venues in the eastern half of the U.S. The trek begins on June 7th – Kind Heaven‘s arrival date – and 8th at the New York City Winery and concludes June 25th in Toronto.

Perry Farrell, Kind Heaven Orchestra Tour Dates

June 7 & 8 – New York, NY @ City Winery

June 10 & 11 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

June 14 & 15 – New York, NY @ City Winery

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

June 19 – Washington DC @ City Winery

June 21 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

June 22 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

June 24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

June 25 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club