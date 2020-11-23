 Perfume Genius Taps Pigman for Surreal 'Some Dream' Video - Rolling Stone
Perfume Genius Taps Pigman for Surreal ‘Some Dream’ Video

Track appears on Mike Hadreas’ fifth LP, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

Perfume Genius recruits Pigman (Marc LeBlanc) for his surreal new “Some Dream” video.

Charles Grant and Hunter Ray Barker directed the bizarre video, which follows the character as he navigates a warehouse, plays organ, watches footage of tornadoes on his laptop, poses menacingly in front of a burning house, eats cake with a car of partygoers and crawls around with pigs.

“I’ve loved Mike’s music for a long time,” Grant said in a statement. “[LeBlanc is] an amazing actor and his performance in combination with how powerful and emotional Mike’s music is gave this whole project such amazing energy and spirit. Hunter and I are really grateful to have added to Mike’s creative world in a way that feels uniquely true to him, us and Marc all at once… We are all pigs.” 

“Some Dream” appears on Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, the fifth album from Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas.

“The song is about the sort of dream world I keep myself in, in order to write,” Hadreas added. “Sometimes I wonder if there will be real world costs for staying there too long. I don’t want to pick my head up after a bunch of years go by and see a bunch of songs but nobody to love.”

The singer-songwriter worked with producer Blake Mills on the record, which follows 2017’s No Shape and features the singles “Describe” and “On the Floor.” Hadreas recently announced Immediately, a companion book featuring portraits of the musician by French photographer Camille Vivier. 

