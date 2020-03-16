Perfume Genius Dances With Himself in ‘On the Floor’ Video

Perfume Genius, a.k.a. Mike Hadreas, has dropped his new song “On the Floor.” The track is off the upcoming album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, out May 15th via Matador Records.

Directed by Hadreas himself, the song’s video features Hadreas topless, smoking a cigar. He dances around a field of dirt, rolling around on the ground and doing crunches on a stack of tires. “I pace, I run my mouth/I pray and wait,” he sings over a synth-pop beat. “I cross out his name on the page.” Three and a half minutes into the clip, Hadreas splits into two and dances with himself.

“A crush can really live on its own, separate from you and the person you are pining for,” Hadreas said of the song in a statement. “The fantasy feels like its own world, obsession can turn the person you are longing for into a monument that has less and less to do with them and more to do with the idea of love itself and what it can do, what it can soothe or quiet or light on fire.”

He added: “I wanted to show that maddening, solitary part of desire but keep the core, which is a real warmth and belief that you have something crucial to share with each other.”

“On the Floor” follows the lead single “Describe.” Set My Heart on Fire Immediately is Hadreas’ fifth album, after 2017’s No Shape. The new LP was produced by Blake Mills and features contributions from legendary session drummer Jim Keltner, bassist Pino Palladino and others.

On May 29th, Hadreas will kick off a summer tour supporting Tame Impala. They’ll hit major North American cities that include a June 11th show at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena. The trek will conclude at the Gorge Amphiteatre in George, Washington, on August 7th.