Perfume Genius Preps ‘Immediately Remixes,’ Drops ‘Poltergeist’-Inspired Video

Perfume Genius has announced Immediately Remixes, a companion LP to his recent album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, out February 19th via Matador.

The new album boasts remixes by A.G. Cook, Jim-E Stack, Jenny Hval, and others. “I’m very honored to have all these incredible musicians rework these songs,” Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas said in a statement. “I felt personally remixed listening to their versions, hearing the spirit of my song completely transformed was very magical. Each one feels like a little portal to a fucked-up shared world.”

Hadreas also released a video for Boy Harsher’s remix of “Your Body Changes Everything.” Directed by the electronic duo’s Jae Matthews and Caitlin Driscoll, the clip features a tired man (Brandon Gray) returning home and opening a beer, only to find himself lured by a television showing static — later revealing a seductive alien (model and trans activist Teddy Quinlivan).

“For the video, I wanted to create something that reflected my feelings of disconnect,” Matthews said in a statement. “Summer during Covid was complex — everyone was locked down, but so desperately wanted out. Screens and distance became the norm for casual interaction. Inspired by David Cronenberg’s Videodrome (1983) and Tobe Hooper’s Poltergeist (1982), I developed this idea where a man becomes haunted by a beautiful alien — who can only access him through his television set. Long live the new flesh!”

“Luckily, Teddy Quinlivan was eager to participate from the very start and was a perfect cast for the flawless extraterrestrial,” he continued. “The desire within the video — the man wanting this cosmic babe so bad — matches the tone of the remix, especially during the sequences where she asks ‘Can you feel my love?’ through the static on the TV.”

In addition to Immediately Remixes, Hadreas recently announced Immediately, a book of portraits by photographer Camille Vivier. You can preorder the new album now.

Immediately Remixes Tracklist

1. Whole Life (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Remix)

2. Describe (A.G Cook Remix)

3. Without You (Jim-E Stack Remix)

4. Jason (Planningtorock ‘Jason there’s no rush’ Remix)

5. Leave (Jenny Hval Remix)

6. On the Floor (Initial Talk Remix)

7. Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)

8. Moonbend (Nídia Remix)

9. Just a Touch (Danny L Harle Remix)

10. Nothing at All (Westerman Rework)

11. One More Try (Actress Remix)

12. Some Dream (Koreless Remix)

13. Borrowed Light (Katie Dey Remix)