Perfume Genius Dances to ‘On the Floor’ in Empty Venue for ‘Fallon’

Perfume Genius turned his remote performance of “On the Floor” for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon into a dance number.

In an empty venue, Perfume Genius — born Michael Hadreas — and his band gave a gorgeous live rendition of the single featuring the singer-songwriter passionately dancing to the track. Fallon also shared a web exclusive second performance from the Iowa-born star. Hadreas remained seated while belting out the slower “Jason” from the stage.

Hadreas released Set My Heart on Fire Immediately in May via Matador. It followed 2017’s No Shape and was produced by Blake Mills. The LP also features contributions from legendary session drummer Jim Keltner, bassist Pino Palladino and others. Perfume Genius was set to join Tame Impala on tour this summer before the coronavirus pandemic forced the dates to be postponed.