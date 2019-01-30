Hear Empress Of and Perfume Genius’ Dreamy Revamp of ‘When I’m With Him’

The L.A.-based singer-songwriter Lorely Rodriguez, better known as Empress Of, reprises her masterful synth-pop track “When I’m With Him” with a dramatic interpretation by indie pop visionary Perfume Genius. Pulled from her 2018 sophomore album, Us, Rodriguez’s misleadingly sunshine-laden production is cast by shadows under Mike Hadreas’ touch; sung in both English and Spanish, Hadreas’ slow rolling vocals add a more chilling timbre to Rodriguez’s lyrics, reflecting her dwindling interest in a relationship that might as well be on life support.

“Dime dónde voy/Dime dónde fui,” sings Hadreas, which translates to “Tell me where I’m going/Tell me where I went.” He continues in English, “I’m going back and forth/Like branches in the breeze.” He lends the song a generous helping of eleganza, but not without help from Rodriguez and Us co-producer Jim-E Stack, who joined the queer pop star in the studio for the new track. Rodriguez’s own harmonies wink faintly in the distance.

Empress Of will kick off her headlining tour on February 18th at the Rock & Roll Hotel in Washington D.C. The tour will continue through the U.S. and Europe, concluding March 28th at Whelan’s in Dublin, Ireland.