Hear Empress Of and Perfume Genius’ Dreamy Revamp of ‘When I’m With Him’

The L.A.-based singer-songwriter Lorely Rodriguez, better known as Empress Of, reprises her masterful synth-pop track “When I’m With Him” with a dramatic interpretation by indie pop visionary Perfume Genius. Pulled from her 2018 sophomore album, Us, Rodriguez’s misleadingly sunshine-laden production is cast by shadows under Mike Hadreas’ touch; sung in both English and Spanish, Hadreas’ slow rolling vocals add a more chilling timbre to Rodriguez’s lyrics, reflecting her dwindling interest in a relationship that might as well be on life support.
“Dime dónde voy/Dime dónde fui,” sings Hadreas, which translates to “Tell me where I’m going/Tell me where I went.” He continues in English, “I’m going back and forth/Like branches in the breeze.” He lends the song a generous helping of eleganza, but not without help from Rodriguez and Us co-producer Jim-E Stack, who joined the queer pop star in the studio for the new track. Rodriguez’s own harmonies wink faintly in the distance.
Empress Of will kick off her headlining tour on February 18th at the Rock & Roll Hotel in Washington D.C. The tour will continue through the U.S. and Europe, concluding March 28th at Whelan’s in Dublin, Ireland.
Empress Of World Tour 2019
February 18 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
February 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
February 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
February 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Sold Out)
February 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
February 24 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
February 25 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB
February 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
February 28 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
March 1 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
March 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
March 5 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
March 6 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
March 8 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Ballroom
March 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
March 10 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
March 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Small Hall
March 20 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain / Kantine
March 21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
March 22 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater
March 23 – Paris, France @ Le Babadoum
March 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique / Rotonde
March 26 – London, UK @ Scala
March 27 – Manchester, UK @ YES
March 28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans
