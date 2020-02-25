 Perfume Genius Announces New Album, Shares 'Describe' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next How a 67-Year-Old Honky-Tonk Sample Ended Up on Sam Hunt's New Banger 'Hard to Forget' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Perfume Genius Announces New Album, Shares ‘Describe’

‘Set My Heart on Fire Immediately’ is out May 15th

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Perfume Genius has announced his fifth studio album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, out May 15th via Matador Records.

The Seattle-based artist, also known as Mike Hadreas, shared the first single from the LP, “Describe,” on Tuesday, with an accompanying video directed by Hadreas and featuring choreographer Kate Wallich’s dance company the YC.

“It started as a really somber ballad,” Hadreas wrote of “Describe.” “It was very minimal and very slow. And then it turned into this beast of a song. I started writing about when you are in such a dark place that you don’t even remember what goodness is or what anything feels like. And so, the idea was having someone describe that to you, because you forgot or can’t get to it.”

He said that the video was meant to depict “an end of the world where there are no boundaries, there are no edges, no rules, or the rules are completely new with how you interact with each other and the space around you.”

Wallich and Hadreas previously worked together on 2019’s The Sun Still Burns Here, a collaborative dance project that Hadreas wrote the music for and performed in.

Hadreas will be joining Kevin Parker, a.k.a. Tame Impala, on tour this summer, opening for the Slow Rush artist in North America from May 29th until August 7th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.