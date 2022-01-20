 Dr. Dre's All-Star Super Bowl Team Unites in Trailer for Halftime Show - Rolling Stone
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar Star in Epic Super Bowl Halftime Trailer

F. Gary Gray directs 3-minute trailer hyping the Feb. 13 all-star performance

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar answer Dr. Dre’s “call” to join him at the Super Bowl LVI in a new trailer for the star-studded halftime show.

Directed by F. Gary Gray — who previously helmed the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton — the preview unites the five artists outside Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium ahead of the Feb. 13 Pepsi halftime performance.

“Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like Friday, Set It Off, Straight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” Gray said in a statement. “As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”

Super Bowl LVI marks the first Los Angeles-area Super Bowl in 30 years, so the Jay-Z produced halftime show recruited three West Coast legends (Dre, Lamar, Snoop Dogg) and a pair of Dre’s greatest collaborators (Eminem, Blige) for the 12-minute halftime performance.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre previously said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

