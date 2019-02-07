Pentatonix Plot North American Tour

A capella outfit Pentatonix will embark on a massive 45-date North American tour this summer. Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten will serve as the group’s special guest throughout the trek.

The first leg of the tour gets underway May 11th at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California and wraps July 7th at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nevada. The group will return to the road for their second leg August 11th at the Hollywood Casino Amphiteatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The run wraps September 1st at the Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio.

Tickets for most shows will go on sale February 15th at 12 p.m. local time. A Patreon member pre-sale is set to run from February 11th at 10 a.m. local time to February 14th at 10 p.m. local time. American Express cardholders will also have access to pre-sale tickets in select markets February 12th at 10 a.m. local time through the 14th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Pentatonix website.

Last year, Pentatonix released two albums, starting with PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1, which features a capella covers of hit songs like Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” Kesha’s “Praying” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” as well as a medley mash-up of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” In October, the group also released an a capella holiday record, Christmas Is Here!

Pentatonix Tour Dates

May 11 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 14 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

May 16 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

May 19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

May 21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

May 25 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

May 26 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

May 30 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

June 1 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

June 2 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena

June 4 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

June 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 8 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

June 9 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena

June 11 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

June 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

June 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

June 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

June 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 22 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

June 23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

June 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 26 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

June 28 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

June 30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

July 7 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

August 11 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 14 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fairgrounds

August 15 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

August 17 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

August 19 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

August 20 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dailey’s Place

August 26 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 27 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

August 29 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 31 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

September 1 – Canfield, OH @ Canfield Fair