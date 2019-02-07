Pentatonix Plot North American Tour

A capella outfit Pentatonix will embark on a massive 45-date North American tour this summer. Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten will serve as the group’s special guest throughout the trek.
The first leg of the tour gets underway May 11th at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California and wraps July 7th at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nevada. The group will return to the road for their second leg August 11th at the Hollywood Casino Amphiteatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The run wraps September 1st at the Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio.
Tickets for most shows will go on sale February 15th at 12 p.m. local time. A Patreon member pre-sale is set to run from February 11th at 10 a.m. local time to February 14th at 10 p.m. local time. American Express cardholders will also have access to pre-sale tickets in select markets February 12th at 10 a.m. local time through the 14th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Pentatonix website.
Last year, Pentatonix released two albums, starting with PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1, which features a capella covers of hit songs like Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” Kesha’s “Praying” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” as well as a medley mash-up of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” In October, the group also released an a capella holiday record, Christmas Is Here!
Pentatonix Tour Dates
May 11 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 14 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 16 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
May 19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
May 21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
May 25 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
May 26 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
May 30 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
June 1 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
June 2 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena
June 4 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
June 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 8 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
June 9 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena
June 11 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
June 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
June 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
June 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
June 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 22 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
June 23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
June 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 26 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
June 28 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
June 30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
July 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
July 7 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
August 11 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 14 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fairgrounds
August 15 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
August 17 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
August 19 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
August 20 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
August 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dailey’s Place
August 26 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 27 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
August 29 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 31 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
September 1 – Canfield, OH @ Canfield Fair
