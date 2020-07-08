 See Pentatonix Cover Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over' - Rolling Stone
Watch Pentatonix Perform Harmonic Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘When the Party’s Over’

Group’s rendition of singer’s 2018 single appears on their At Home EP

Pentatonix have released the video for their cover of Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” a 2018 single from her debut studio album, 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Pentatonix’s version of the song appears on their At Home EP, which was released last month.

Pentatonix arranged, recorded and produced their latest EP while quarantining in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their latest video appears to follow suit. Although the group members maintain social distance in the clip, their voices meld together in a cappella harmonies, adeptly capturing the reflective vibe of the original song.

“We are huge fans of Billie! Billie is so well known for her amazing production, and we knew the beautiful melody and moody vibe of ‘When the Party’s Over’ could be well suited to a stripped-down, harmonically lush arrangement,” Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado told Rolling Stone. “We had so much fun creating the song and video.”

Pentatonix will be releasing videos for their At Home songs “Break My Heart” and “Dreams” on July 15th and July 22nd, respectively.

