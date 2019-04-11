Pelican Preview New Album With Devastating ‘Midnight and Mescaline’

Chicago instrumental rockers Pelican unveiled a bruising new track, “Midnight and Mescaline,” from their upcoming album Nighttime Stories, out June 7th via Southern Lord Recordings. The track clocks in at just under five minutes and opens with a barrage of heavy riffs that run ragged over the ceaseless pummel of the drums. Just as the song seems to hit a peak it cuts out suddenly allowing a guttural bass line to take hold and lead the track through an extended breakdown.

“Midnight and Mescaline” will also be released as a seven-inch vinyl single with the b-side “Darkness on the Stairs.” The seven-inch will be available as a Record Store Day exclusive this weekend. Nighttime Stories marks Pelican’s first full-length since 2013’s Forever Becoming, while it also follows their 2015 EP, The Cliff. The record is also the band’s first written entirely with guitarist Dallas Thomas, who replaced founding member Laurent Schroeder-Lebec in 2012 (Thomas played on Forever Becoming, but Nighttime Stories features his first original compositions).

Per a statement, a sense of loss and tragedy permeates Nighttime Stories. Thomas’ album opener “W.S.T” is a tribute to his late father, while the record’s title was taken from a project guitarist Trevor de Brauw and Larry Herweg were prepping with their other band, Tusk, when that group’s lead singer, Jody Minnoch suddenly died in 2014.

Pelican will embark on a North American tour in support of Nighttime Stories June 20th at the Loving Touch in Ferndale, Michigan. The trek wraps June 29th with a hometown show at the Metro in Chicago, June 29th.

Nighttime Stories Track List

1. “W.S.T.”

2. “Midnight and Mescaline”

3. “Abyssal Plain”

4. “Cold Hope”

5. “It Stared at Me”

6. “Nighttime Stories”

7. “Arteries of Blacktop”

8. “Full Moon, Black Water”