Billie Eilish, K.D. Lang to Celebrate Peggy Lee’s 100th Birthday

Billie Eilish, k.d. Lang, and Black Pumas’ Eric Burton will commemorate Peggy Lee’s 100th birthday with a discussion, toast, and virtual exhibit at the Grammy Museum on May 26th.

The Grammy Museum will host the pretaped discussion on its website. The exhibit, which consists of artifacts from the late artist’s seven-decade career, marks the first digital opening by the museum amid the COVID-19 crisis. It will open physically at the museum in Los Angeles in spring 2021.

Eilish, Lang, and Burton will be joined by Holly Foster Wells, Lee’s granddaughter and president of Peggy Lee Associates LLC, moderator Scott Goldman, and Tish Oney, who wrote the upcoming book Peggy Lee: A Century of Song.

Earlier this month, the Grammy Museum teamed up with Producer Entertainment Group’s Digital Drag Fest for Writing With Pride, a celebration of LGBTQ songwriters and performers. Held on May 16th, the event consisted of panels and performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars winners Trixie Mattel, Alaska, and others.

Since it closed its doors in March due to the pandemic, the museum has been offering its exhibits virtually on its website. It also offered its Public Programs series from the archive, including performances by Eilish, Brandi Carlile, and Greta Van Fleet.