Kygo, OneRepublic Set for Pegasus World Cup Performance in Miami

OneRepublic and Kygo are heading to Miami next month as the entertainment headliners for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup. One of the premier thoroughbred horse racing events in the world, this year’s edition of Pegasus takes place Saturday, January 28 at Gulfstream Park in South Florida.

Kygo and OneRepublic will take the stage following the horse races on Saturday afternoon, performing trackside at the venue’s iconic Carousel Club, which will be transformed for the weekend by racing and gaming company 1/ST, along with Groot Hospitality, owners of the legendary Miami nightclub, LIV.

OneRepublic are riding the wave of their summer smash “I Ain’t Worried” (from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack), while Kygo is touring behind his new album, Thrill of the Chase, which was released last month. While the artists will be playing individual sets, fans will no doubt be rooting for a team-up too: Kygo’s 2017 album, Kids In Love, featured OneRepublic on the hit track, “Stranger Things.”

Guests watch DJ Cassidy perform in the Carousel Club at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park Julian Cassady Photography

Pegasus may have its roots in horse racing, but the day-long event is now also a star-studded affair, drawing the likes of everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Usher in previous years. Launched in 2017, Pegasus is part of 1/ST’s mission to modernize the sport of thoroughbred horse racing through top-tier entertainment, hospitality and programming offerings.

Last year’s event featured a live staging of DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic” series, with performances from Lil Kim, Mase and Jadakiss. Previous performers at Pegasus have included Post Malone, T-Pain and Nelly.

Kygo and OneRepublic will hit the stage at this year’s post-race party, while guests in the venue’s VIP Flamingo Room and Private Luxury Suites will also enjoy a live performance by Brian Newman, Lady Gaga’s long-time bandleader and arranger for her “Jazz & Piano” Las Vegas residency show.

“We are so excited to perform at the Pegasus World Cup and can’t wait to see all our fans at Gulfstream Park,” OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder tells Rolling Stone. Editor’s picks

“I’m excited to be performing alongside OneRepublic this January at the Pegasus World Cup,” adds Kygo, whose Palm Tree Crew lifestyle brand will also be activating at the venue. “I’ve heard amazing things about the event and can’t wait to check it out.”

Life Is Good and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. race during the 2022 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream on January 29, 2022 in Hallandale, Florida Getty Images for Stronach Group

Tickets for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat are available online and start at $125. Access to the Carousel Club (named after the vintage carousel that sits at the center of the space), starts at $199.

Want a more VIP experience? Flamingo Room access starts at $770 and guests can also rent out a Private Luxury Suite starting at $25,000. In addition to free-flowing Whispering Angel Rosé, guests will be treated to an on-site activation by Davidoff Cigars, a VIP pop-up Dr. Barbara Sturm experience, and beverages from Pepsi. Trending GOP Congressman Wanted Trump to Invoke ‘Marshall Law’ to Stay in Office: Leaked Texts Dave Chappelle Fans Reveal Why Elon Musk Was Booed: ‘The Chase Center Turned Into the Apollo’ Jan. 6 Staffers Prepare for All-Out Republican Assault Elon Musk Booed Mercilessly During Appearance With Dave Chappelle

“The Pegasus World Cup is everything Miami is – dynamic, unique, sexy, colorful and fun,” says Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman, CEO and President, 1/ST. “I can’t think of better partners to collaborate with than David Grutman, Groot Hospitality, and Palm Tree Crew, to bring the best in food, entertainment and the VIP Miami lifestyle to horse racing’s hottest event.”

“I’m really excited to bring Groot Hospitality’s latest concepts to the Pegasus World Cup this year,” adds David Grutman, Founder of Groot Hospitality. “I feel our venues are a perfect complement to the high-energy and lively atmosphere of the race. Along with world-class entertainment, VIP experiences and music – Pegasus is going to be unmissable.”