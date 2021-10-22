Kesha’s Mom, Pebe Sebert, Releases First Solo Song ‘Vampire’ After a 30 Year Wait

Pebe Sebert — mother of Kesha and a celebrated singer-songwriter who’s worked with Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and more — has finally released her first solo song, “Vampire.”

Sebert co-wrote “Vampire” with David Vidal in the 1980s, and she went on to record it with acclaimed producer Guy Roche, who was helping her make her debut album. But both the song and album were shelved, and Sebert’s solo career derailed, as she struggled with drug and alcohol addiction.

Earlier this year, however, Sebert re-discovered those original recordings, reconnected with Roche and refined the songs so they could finally be released. “Vampire” has a distinctly Eighties edge, blending elements of new wave and goth, though it opens up with a sparkling chorus: “Lacey curtains on my window flutter in the wind,” Sebert sings, “When the room gets icy cold, I know you’re coming in/My heart pounds, anticipating loving you again/When I feel your snow white fingers touching on my skin.”

“I felt like this song had died along with my career as a recording artist when my life fell off the tracks due to drug and alcohol abuse in the middle of recording my debut album, I grieved the loss of my recording career and this music I was so proud of,” Sebert said in a statement. “Last year I found these tapes in a dusty box in my basement and Guy was nice enough to help me bring them back to life and it’s very fulfilling to finally release this.”

Kesha — who’s regularly worked with her mom throughout her career — stoked anticipating for “Vampire” on Instagram earlier this week: “My mom has written music her whole life,” Kesha said. “She’s always dreamed of putting out her own songs, so I’m really excited for yall to hear her first ever song of her own!” “Vampire” in particular will also be known to many Kesha fans, as Kesha once recorded the song, and though it was never officially released, a bootleg version has been floating around the internet for years.