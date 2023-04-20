Pearl Jam Promise ‘Fairly Priced Tickets’ for Summer Tour Amid Ticketmaster Controversies

Pearl Jam, a band whose animosity toward Ticketmaster is well documented, are committing themselves to “fairly priced tickets,” according to an official missive, as they roll out a short run of summer tour dates. The trek kicks off at the end of August and visits St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Ft. Worth, and Austin.

“Pearl Jam has decided to make tickets non-transferable where permitted, and by selling approximately 10% of tickets through PJ Premium at the market rate to offset increased costs,” the band wrote. “Tickets on this tour will continue to be non-transferable in all states except Illinois where it is prohibited by law. We apologize in advance to Illinois fans who may be subject to increased ticket prices on the secondary market.”

“Pearl Jam will use all-in pricing across this tour for the first time,” it continued. This means the ticket price you see listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees so there are no surprises at check out.” The group directs ticket buyers curious about its policies to a website for Fair Ticketing Reforms.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” program on April 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans wanting verification have until April 25 at 5 p.m. PT to register. Active members of the band’s Ten Club can buy tickets starting today.

The barbed comments follow criticism of Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing,” driving up the cost of Bruce Springsteen tickets into the thousands for some consumers last year. The company also came under scrutiny last year when it failed to meet the demand of Taylor Swift fans who registered as verified fans; some filed a lawsuit against the company. Last month, Drake fans filed a similar lawsuit against Ticketmaster in Canada, accusing the company of price gouging.

Pearl Jam, who also once filed a legal memorandum against the company, performed a short run of concerts late last year, including a stop at New York City’s famous Apollo Theater, sponsored by Sirius XM. After a technical error for a break, “The show eventually got back on track with a blistering ‘Who Ever Said’ from Gigaton, and then they finally appeased the old school fans with a long, jammed-out ‘Even Flow,'” according to a Rolling Stone review. “It was followed by an incredible run that included ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants,’ ‘Quick Escape,’ ‘Whipping,’ and ‘Spin the Black Circle.’ The latter song was dedicated to Howard Stern and his crew.”

Aug. 31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

Sept. 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

Sept. 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

Sept. 13 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 15 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Sept. 19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

* Inhaler will open these days. The opening act for the rest of the dates will be announced later.