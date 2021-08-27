Pearl Jam Drop New Digital Mixes of ‘Ten,’ ‘No Code’ for 30th, 25th Anniversaries

Pearl Jam have released newly remixed digital-only versions of Ten and No Code to celebrate the albums’ 30th and 25th anniversaries, respectively.

Ten and No Code were released exactly five years apart, with the former dropping August 27th, 1991 and the latter arriving August 27th, 1996. The new mixes for both albums — done in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 — were handled by producer/sound engineer Josh Evans, who began working with Pearl Jam on their 2006 self-titled record and produced their most recent effort, 2020’s Gigaton.

“These two albums sound amazing in the immersive format,” Evans said in a statement. “For Ten, the goal was to create the best version of the record, bigger, wider, and higher fidelity; now, it actually sounds as great coming out of your speakers as it does in your memory of hearing it the first time. Twenty-five years ahead of its time, No Code almost sounds like it was intended to be an immersive album; experimental layers, nuance, and raw aggression are all amplified and expanded in a simultaneously bigger and more intimate experience.”

To further celebrate the anniversaries of both albums, Pearl Jam’s fan community, the Ten Club, will host a free stream of the band’s October 17th, 2014 show in Moline, Illinois, where they played No Code in its entirety. The event will begin Friday, August 27th, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the band’s YouTube channel, and be available to watch through August 30th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Pearl Jam are also launching a campaign asking fans to share any memories, photos or videos related to Ten and No Code on social media, using the hashtags, #30YearsOfTen and #25YearsOfNoCode.