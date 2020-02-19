 Pearl Jam Get Animated in New 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Mark Lanegan Previews Memoir-Inspired LP With New Song 'Skeleton Key' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Pearl Jam Get Animated in Video for ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

Band teamed with animator Keith Ross for ballpoint pen-drawn clip

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pearl Jam unveiled a new animated video for their latest single, “Superblood Wolfmoon,” from their upcoming album, Gigaton.

For the clip, the band teamed up with animator Keith Ross, who runs @TinyConcert, an Instagram account where he posts short music videos he’s crafted with only a ballpoint pen. The “Superblood Wolfmoon” clip marks the first full-length music video Ross has made, and his straightforward yet thrillingly dynamic style is a perfect fit for Pearl Jam’s no-frills rocker.

Pearl Jam released “Superblood Wolfmoon” Tuesday, although they’d previously previewed the track with an augmented-reality experience on their app that allowed fans to hear the song if they pointed their cellphone cameras at the actual moon.

Pearl Jam will release Gigaton, their 11th album, March 27th, and the LP marks their first of all-new material since 2013’s Lightning Bolt. The band will embark on a 16-date North American tour in support of Gigaton March 18th in Toronto.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.