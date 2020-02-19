Pearl Jam Get Animated in Video for ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

Pearl Jam unveiled a new animated video for their latest single, “Superblood Wolfmoon,” from their upcoming album, Gigaton.

For the clip, the band teamed up with animator Keith Ross, who runs @TinyConcert, an Instagram account where he posts short music videos he’s crafted with only a ballpoint pen. The “Superblood Wolfmoon” clip marks the first full-length music video Ross has made, and his straightforward yet thrillingly dynamic style is a perfect fit for Pearl Jam’s no-frills rocker.

Pearl Jam released “Superblood Wolfmoon” Tuesday, although they’d previously previewed the track with an augmented-reality experience on their app that allowed fans to hear the song if they pointed their cellphone cameras at the actual moon.

Pearl Jam will release Gigaton, their 11th album, March 27th, and the LP marks their first of all-new material since 2013’s Lightning Bolt. The band will embark on a 16-date North American tour in support of Gigaton March 18th in Toronto.