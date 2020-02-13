Pearl Jam’s New Song Only Accessible by Pointing Your Cellphone at the Moon

A week before the single’s official release, Pearl Jam have unveiled their latest Gigaton song, “Superblood Wolfmoon,” with a catch: In order to access the track, you need to aim your cellphone at the moon.

Universal Music Group and creative studio Powster have teamed for an augmented-reality experience unlocked via Pearl Jam’s web app.

Beginning February 13th, fans can point their cellphone cameras at the moon, triggering onscreen animations around and over the actual moon, timed with a preview of “Superblood Wolfmoon.” Fans will also be able to access a preorder page for the single ahead of its February 19th release.

Android and iOS users can visit the moon.pearljam.com site to unlock the AR experience. The band previously employed AR technology in the lead-up to its Gigaton announcement.

“We’re honored to be working with Pearl Jam to bring their music to life through technology blended with the elements of nature that inspired their tone,” Powster CEO Ste Thompson said in a statement. “This activation displays their innovation and creative energy going into their new album. Adapting to new technologies and integrating platforms unleashes the full potential of music, as well as changes the way fans experience new sounds, and we are excited to be teaming up with Pearl Jam to provide their fans with this exclusive look at their style and artistic direction.”

Pearl Jam recently dropped the music video for “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” the lead single off of Gigaton, the band’s first album since 2013’s Lightning Bolt.