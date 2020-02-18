Hear Pearl Jam’s Lively New Single ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

Pearl Jam have released their new single “Superblood Wolfmoon” after previewing the track via smartphones last week. The sonically upbeat rock song sees frontman Eddie Vedder reflecting on a relationship that went south.

“She was a stunner and I am stunned,” he sings. “And the first thought or second thought ‘Could be the one’/ I was a prisoner of keys and the cuffs/ Yeah, I was feeling fortunate to be locked up.” He adds, “I don’t know anything, I question everything/ This life I love is going way too fast.”

Pearl Jam originally teased the song using an augmented-reality experience unlocked via Pearl Jam’s web app. Beginning February 13th, fan could point their cellphone cameras at the moon, triggering onscreen animations around and over the actual moon, timed with a preview of “Superblood Wolfmoon.”

The song comes off Pearl Jam’s upcoming 11th album Gigaton, out March 27th. It’s their first album of new material since 2013’s Lightning Bolt, marking the longest period of time they’ve ever gone between albums. So far the band has dropped single “Dance of the Clairvoyants” ahead of release, along with three music videos for the track.

The group will also hit the road for a 16-date North American tour in March and April to promote the album. The trek kicks off March 18th in Toronto, Ontario and wraps April 18th and 19th in Oakland, California.