Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Ani DiFranco Team for Song Supporting Abortion Rights

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and Ani DiFranco have collaborated on new song “Disorders” to raise awareness for reproductive rights and proceeds for the National Network of Abortion Funds.

The track — which also features work from saxophonist Skerik, Josh Evans, and Stanton Moore — starts as a soft rock song with some stark lyrics about the patriarchy. But for the last minute or so, the track turns into a drum and electric guitar-backed rock jam session.

“I have entered into negotiations/With the blissful abyss of disassociation,” sings DiFranco. “And all that it implies/Watching you weaponize your ejaculations.”

In a press release, Gossard explained that the song had been sitting around for six years as a demo, before Skerik “had the epiphany” to ask DiFranco to join the track.

“Ani’s fierce melodic independence and her visceral in-the-moment vocal performance took this track to a much higher plane,” Gossard said. “I’m thrilled to have been part of this song and to have had the chance to collaborate with this incredible group of artists.”

DiFranco said she was “instantly inspired and honored” to be a part of the song and knew she wanted to be part of the project.

“With the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, women in every Republican stronghold in this country are left treading in a sea of unnecessary suffering, just trying to keep their heads above water.” DiFranco said. “Poor women will be drowned by the score. That is why this track is a fundraiser for abortion access — to help women who don’t have resources but who desperately need abortions.”

DiFranco also thanked Gossard, Skerik, and Stanton for “not just for the blessing of this track and the honor of being invited into it, but for actually seeing women in their full humanity and being willing to stand with them.”