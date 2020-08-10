Pearl Jam Prep Pay-Per-View of 2018 Seattle Show

Pearl Jam will document a hometown concert from their 2018 tour in an upcoming pay-per-view broadcast.

The band’s August 8th performance at Seattle’s Safeco Field — the first of two sold-out gigs billed as “The Home Shows” — will be available to view via Nugs.net throughout Labor Day weekend, starting September 4th at 8 p.m. ET. The general public can access the recording for $14.99, and Pearl Jam’s “Ten Club” members will receive special pricing.

The 33-song, career-spanning set featured numerous covers (Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down” and “Rockin’ in the Free World,” the Beatles’ “I’ve Got a Feeling,” the White Stripes’ “We’re Going to Be Friends,” Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and Little Steven’s “I Am a Patriot”) and a guest spot from Brandi Carlile on her song “Again Today.”

“We’ve worked with Pearl Jam for 20 years, and while we miss seeing them on stage, the archive of more than 400 performances dating all the way back to 1993 has helped fans fill the void,” Nugs founder and CEO Brad Serling said in a statement. “Streaming this incredible 2018 show from their hometown of Seattle is a ray of sunshine for these times.”

Pearl Jam released their 11th studio album, Gigaton, in late March. The band was forced to postpone a promotional North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quintet recently joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Elton John and other high-profile artists to sign an open letter demanding politicians receive clearance on music they play at campaign rallies and other events.