Pearl Jam to Stream Second Night of 2018 Seattle ‘Home Shows’

Pearl Jam has announced a livestream of their second of two Home Shows Seattle concerts, six months after the band hosted a pay-per-view stream of the first of the two 2018 gigs.

In August 2018, Pearl Jam played a pair of “Home Shows” concerts at Seattle’s Safeco Field to raise money to fight homelessness. Two years later — in August 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic — the band premiered the full-concert video of the August 8th, 2018 performance via Nugs.net.

Following fan requests, Pearl Jam announced Wednesday that the Home Shows Night 2 livestream of the August 10th, 2018 concert will be available via Nugs from February 12th to the 16th. Tickets for the webcast are available to purchase now, with a discount for members of the band’s Ten Club.

“The stream will feature the 37-song set, mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound by Pearl Jam producer, Josh Evans,” Pearl Jam wrote of the event. “This never-seen-before full-color footage was captured using multiple HD cameras by touring video director Blue Leach and edited by PJ archivist Kevin Shuss.”

The sold-out Home Shows raised nearly $11 million to help fight homelessness. The Night 2 concert featured guests like Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Mudhoney’s Mark Arm and Steve Turner, as well as Pearl Jam favorites and covers of songs by Pink Floyd, Tom Petty, the Stooges, Chris Cornell (“Missing”), and Mother Love Bone.

“We’ve worked with Pearl Jam for 20 years, and while we miss seeing them on stage, the archive of more than 400 performances dating all the way back to 1993 has helped fans fill the void,” Nugs founder and CEO Brad Serling said in a statement in August 2020 for the Night 1 livestream. “Streaming this incredible 2018 show from their hometown of Seattle is a ray of sunshine for these times.”