Pearl Jam Release ‘Alive’ Video From 2018 Seattle Homecoming Show

Pearl Jam may have been forced to delay their Gigaton tour until 2021 because of the pandemic, but they’re trying to tide fans over until then by screening their entire August 8th, 2018 show at Seattle’s Safeco Field Friday via Nugs.net. Members of the Ten Club can watch for free.

The show was an epic homecoming gig that went for slightly over three hours and featured 32 songs, including a live debut of “We’re Going to Be Friends” by the White Stripes and a guest appearance by Brandi Carlile on her song “Again Today.” The band released a video of “Alive” as a free preview.

Earlier this week, Eddie Vedder went on Pearl Jam’s SiriusXM channel and took questions from fans for 90 minutes. The interview covered a lot of ground, including his regret that Pearl Jam were unable to play their show at New York’s Apollo Theater in March.

“It was definitely a formidable show, just because of the history of the place, and our reverence for that history,” he said, via Variety. “The opportunity to play that stage, we did not take it lightly. For me, I think the band feels like we got tickets to that show. We were trying to schedule a Howard Stern interview, and I was excited about that as well. You know, play the Apollo, have a few drinks, sleep it off the next day, and then talk to Howard the next day. I was ready. He’s a great interviewer.”

He also discussed the leadership role he’s taken on in the band over the years. “I think at some point we functioned without a leader,” he said. “If I ended up in that situation, I think it was reluctantly. It was by no means a hostile takeover. It was their world that started all this. It was Green River. And it was Mother Love Bone. To be friends with all the great humans in Green River to this day [and] to be carrying on still with this .. this is a great relationship of Stone and Jeff. I’ve never stopped admiring it and I’m just so glad to be part of it.”

Vedder also talked about creating the soundtrack to the upcoming Sean Penn film Flag Day alongside Glen Hansard and Cat Power, the upcoming presidential election, chilling with Robert Plant at a 2005 Hurricane Katrina benefit show in Chicago and President Obama’s “great penmanship.”

Pearl Jam released their new album Gigaton on March 27th, but they have yet to play any of the songs before a live audience. They plan on launching a European tour on June 16th, 2021 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, but that is conditional on mass gatherings being viable at that point. American makeup dates have yet to be announced.