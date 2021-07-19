Pearl Jam to Headline Ohana Festival’s ‘Encore Weekend’

Pearl Jam will headline Ohana Festival’s ‘Encore Weekend,’ which takes place October 1st and 2nd at Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Commencing the following weekend after its three-day flagship 2021 Ohana Festival dates, which includes a solo Eddie Vedder set on September 25th followed by one with Pearl Jam on September 26th, the ‘Encore Weekend’ marks the group’s final 2021 shows. The band is also set to perform on September 18th at Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The Vedder-founded festival’s ‘Encore Weekend’ includes Beck, Lord Huron and White Reaper performing on October 1st. Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, and NHC — comprising Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney with Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, are among the artists slated for October 2nd.

On Wednesday, Enormous: The Gorge Story featuring interviews with Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Steve Miller, Jason Mraz, and more hits theaters for one day only. The documentary about the scenic George, Washington, amphitheatre includes a scene about a joint Pearl Jam and Neil Young gig in September 1993.