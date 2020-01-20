Pearl Jam Detail Tracklist for New Album ‘Gigaton’

Pearl Jam revealed the tracklist for their upcoming 11th studio album, Gigaton. The long-awaited 12-track LP, which follows 2013’s Lightning Bolt, features upcoming single “Dance of the Clairvoyants.” Notably, it does not include their most recent song, 2018’s “Can’t Deny Me,” released as part of their Ten Club fan club.

The quintet announced the project in mid-January following an online scavenger hunt built around Paul Nicklen’s vivid cover photo, “Ice Waterfall,” which shows meltwater surging from the Nordaustlandet ice cap.

Gigaton marks the band’s first co-production with Josh Evans, who previously worked with Soundgarden, Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam members Mike McCready and Jeff Ament. Brendan O’Brien has produced most of their records, including Lightning Bolt and 2009’s Backspacer.

“Making this record was a long journey,” McCready said in a statement upon announcing the LP. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Pearl Jam will promote Gigaton on a 16-date North American tour that launches March 18th in Toronto and wraps April 19th in Oakland, California. They’ll follow that jaunt with a European summer leg that kicks off June 23rd in Frankfurt, Germany.

Pearl Jam – Gigaton Track List

1. “Who Ever Said”

2. “Superblood Wolfmoon”

3. “Dance of the Clairvoyants”

4. “Quick Escape”

5. “Alright”

6. “Seven O’Clock”

7. “Never Destination”

8. “Take The Long Way”

9. “Buckle Up”

10. “Come Then Goes”

11. “Retrograde”

12. “River Cross”