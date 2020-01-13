Pearl Jam Announce New Album ‘Gigaton,’ North American Tour Dates

Pearl Jam will release their 11th album, Gigaton, on March 27th. It’s their first album of new material since 2013’s Lightning Bolt, marking the longest period of time they’ve ever gone between albums. Leadoff single “Dance of the Clairvoyants” will be released in the coming weeks.

“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready says in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Josh Evans and Pearl Jam produced the album. Evans has previously worked as an engineer on projects for Soundgarden, Chris Cornell, Mad Season, Jeff Ament and McCready, but it’s his first time producing a Pearl Jam record. Brendan O’Brien has produced the vast majority of their records, but they’ve also worked with Rick Parashar, Tchad Blake and Adam Kasper over the years. The photo on the cover, “Ice Waterwall,” was taken by Paul Nicklen in Svalbard, Norway. It shows the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

The group will hit the road for a 16-date North American tour in March and April to promote the album. The dates are below.

March 18th – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20th – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22nd – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

March 24th – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

March 28th – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 30th – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 2nd – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 4th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 6th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 9th – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

April 11th – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 13th – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

April 15th & 16th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 18th & 19th – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena