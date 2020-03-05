 Pearl Jam to Preview New Album for Fans in Movie Theaters - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Pearl Jam to Preview New Album ‘Gigaton’ With Special Theatrical Events

One-night only experience will feature band’s 11th LP played in Dolby Atmos and paired with new visuals

Jon Blistein

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jeff Ament, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam perform at Fenway Park on September 4, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Pearl Jam will preview their new album, 'Gigaton,' in movie theaters around the world with a special hi-fi audio-visual experience.

Pearl Jam will offer fans an early listen of their new album, Gigaton, with special audio-visual experiences scheduled at over 200 Dolby Atmos-equipped theaters around the world. The one-night only event will take place March 25th, two days before the LP’s March 27th release date.

The “Gigaton Listening Experience” will include a full playback of the new album in Dolby Atmos, a high-quality surround sound technology. The music will be paired with visuals curated and created by Evolve, the filmmaker and artist who helmed the music video for Gigaton’s first single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants.”

“It’s truly a unique way to experience this album,” Gigaton producer Josh Evans said. “I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances.” A complete list of participating theaters is available on the Pearl Jam website, where tickets to screenings are also available.

Gigaton marks Pearl Jam’s 11th album and first of all-new material since 2013’s Lightning Bolt. So far the band has released just two songs from the LP, “Dance of the Clairvoyants” and “Superblood Wolfmoon.” Pearl Jam will embark on a 16-date North American tour in support of Gigaton March 18th in Toronto.

