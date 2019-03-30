Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready to Curate All-Star Montana Music Fest

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready announced he has recruited famous friends like Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins for the inaugural Peak to Sky festival, taking place in Big Sky, Montana on July 6th.

Brandi Carlile will also perform at the one-day festival. Tickets for the fest go on sale April 19th, with more information about Peak to Sky to come in the approaching weeks.

“I love playing music with Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Josh Klinghoffer. I am stoked to play with Taylor Hawkins too. Asking Brandi Carlile to be a part of this event was a no brainer,” McCready, a part-time Big Sky resident, told Explore Big Sky.

“This show is going to be awesome and I am looking forward to the town of Big Sky and the surrounding area coming out to rock with us. Maybe this can turn into something that lasts.”

McCready, who recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his Infinite Sound and Color project, also performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” on guitar at Opening Day of the Seattle Mariners on Thursday:

McCready is the second Pearl Jam member to curate his own festival: Eddie Vedder fronts the annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, with Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes and Jenny Lewis on this year’s lineup.