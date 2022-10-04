Pearl Jam, Wet Leg, Mac DeMarco Feature on Upcoming Abortion Rights Benefit Album

Pearl Jam, Wet Leg, Mac DeMarco, Death Cab For Cutie, David Byrne and Devo, R.E.M. and Fleet Foxes are just a few of the artists contributing exclusive recordings for a new abortion rights benefit album set to release this week.

The album, Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, is a collaboration between music advocacy organizations Good Music and Noise for Now. The album will drop this Friday, Oct. 7th, and it will only be available to purchase for one day on Bandcamp starting at midnight. According to the album’s organizers, all of the proceeds from the project will go toward non-profits helping to provide access to abortions. The proceeds will go to the Brigid Alliance, which helps provide travel, food and lodging support for those who need an abortion, and to Noise for Now, which says it’s working with the Abortion Care Network to support clinics.

Pearl Jam tweeted Tuesday morning that a live version of “Porch” would be featured on the compilation. My Morning Jacket, Bob Weir, King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard, Soccer Mommy, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Ty Segall, The Regrettes, Tenacious D, and Sleater-Kinney are among the dozens of other artists appearing on the album.

Pearl Jam is honored to include a live version of “Porch” from Frankfurt, Germany in 'Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All'. The a compilation record will be available for ONE DAY ONLY on @Bandcamp. All proceeds go to @BrigidAlliance, @AbortionCare & @noisefornow. pic.twitter.com/xtMCBwwKX6 — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) October 4, 2022

The music community has been active in looking to support abortion rights since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Artists including Halsey, Paramore and Margo Price previously donated some of the proceeds from their songs, ticket sales or original artworks toward abortion funds, while in June, Lizzo partnered with Live Nation to donate $1 million to support abortion access groups and Rage Against the Machine raised nearly $500,000.