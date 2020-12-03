Pearl Jam, Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host Virtual Fundraiser for Georgia Senate Runoff Election

Pearl Jam and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host a virtual fundraiser this month ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election.

The one-night-only event — taking place December 16th at 8:30 p.m. EST on the virtual venue Looped — will see the Rock Hall-inducted band and the Pulitzer Prize winner have a conversation about their artistic inspirations and advocacy.

“Georgia came through for America and now it’s time for America to come through for Georgia,” Eddie Vedder said in a statement. “We — along with millions of others — are fans of Lin-Manuel for both his art and his activism and we are excited to work together to support progressive organizations Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and the Hispanic Federation. We hope you will join us live on December 16th as we talk music, art, and activism.”

Miranda added: “I’ve long admired Pearl Jam’s music and commitment to advocacy — and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager. I haven’t met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time. We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election.”

Comedian and Georgia native Wayne Brady will host the event, which will raise money to support the Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and the Hispanic Federation and their voter mobilization efforts. Donations for the event start at $10; see the Looped event page for more information.