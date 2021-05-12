Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder Headline 2021 Ohana Festival

Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, and Eddie Vedder will serve as headliners at this year’s Ohana Festival, the annual Vedder-founded fest at Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach.

This year’s fest runs from September 24th to the 26th with Kings of Leon capping off a Friday lineup that includes My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Durand Jones and the Indications, the Regrettes, and more.

Saturday’s slate includes a headlining set from festival founder Vedder, plus sets by Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco, Spoon, the Frames, Wild Belle, Cold War Kids, and more.

With Pearl Jam’s tour in support of Gigaton postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic — including a headlining gig at the canceled 2020 Ohana Fest — the band will stage their second concert of 2021 on Sunday night at the festival. Brandi Carlile, Yola, Real Estate, Sharon Van Etten, Mon Laferte, Brian Fallon, and more are also set for the final day’s festivities.

Tickets for the beachfront festival are available to purchase now at the Ohana site.

Pearl Jam are also scheduled to headline Asbury Park, New Jersey’s similarly coastal Sea.Hear.Now festival on the weekend of September 18th, 2021.